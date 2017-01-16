Man accused of shooting Patrol trooper set to change plea

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (AP) – A Kimball man accused of shooting a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper two years ago is expected to plead guilty but mentally ill.

Trial was to start Tuesday for 44-year-old Donald London, but The Daily Republic newspaper reports it’s been canceled in anticipation of London’s new plea.

London earlier pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges including attempted murder in the January 2015 shooting of Patrol Sgt. John Koenig, who recovered.

The charges against him carry a maximum punishment of 125 years in prison. Attorney General’s Office spokeswoman Sara Rabern says a plea agreement will be brought forth at a change of plea hearing later this month, but she declined to provide details.