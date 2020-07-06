Male pedestrian killed in crash west of Winner

A man died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash 13 miles west of Winner.

Names of those involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, 2018 Mazda3 was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the vehicle struck a male pedestrian walking on the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges are pending against the 38-year-old male driver of the vehicle. Neither he nor the 42-year-old female passenger were injured. Seat belt use by both occupants is under investigation.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

