Make the pledge to not move untreated firewood in SD

Two state government agencies are encouraging state residents to promise they won’t move untreated firewood around the state– and doing so could win you a prize.

The South Dakota Departments of Agriculture and Game, Fish and Parks have launched the “Don’t Move Firewood” pledge. State residents who take the pledge before midnight (CT) June 30, 2019, will be entered to win “The Perfect Camping Set”– including a tent, sleeping bags and outdoor cooking equipment.

Take the pledge by going to: https://sdda.sd.gov/Firewood/Pledge.aspx.

In May of 2018, emerald ash borer, a destructive exotic beetle, was discovered in Sioux Falls. Now more than ever, it is imperative that South Dakotans buy or collect firewood where they plan to burn it or buy certified heat-treated firewood. Non-native insects can’t move far on their own, but when people move firewood they may be moving the pests or harmful diseases as well.

For more information on emerald ash borer in South Dakota, go to

http://emeraldashborerinsouthdakota.sd.gov/.