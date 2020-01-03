Maher leaving SD Discovery Center; Search has started for successor

After nearly 24 years with the South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre, executive director Kristie Maher has resigned, effective Feb. 1, 2020.

Maher started as a museum educator. She was appointed executive director in 1999.

Board President Zach Parsons says they’ve begun a search to fill the position and plan to have someone in place by spring. Current education director Dr. Rhea Waldman will serve as interim executive director.

The South Dakota Discovery Center is a science center with the mission of providing a continuum of science opportunities that spark exploration and new discovery at every age level. This mission is accomplished through a hands-on exhibit hall, science workshops for youth and educators locally and statewide, citizen science opportunities, science curriculum enrichment services to schools and science communication training for professional scientists.

Find more information about the South Dakota Discovery Center on their website https://www.sd-discovery.org/.