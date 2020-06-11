Macy Miller Returns To SDSU

BROOKINGS – Former Mitchell and South Dakota State standout Macy Miller is returning to the SDSU women’s basketball program as a graduate assistant coach. Miller will assist the program in all areas, but specifically in team travel, video coordination, on-campus recruiting and organizing camps.

Miller is the Jackrabbits’ all-time leading scorer with 2,353 points. That also is the most ever in the Summit League. Miller started all 144 games in which she played for SDSU. She was Summit League Player of the Year in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

After being selected in the third round of the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm, Miller played professionally in Spain, averaging 11.7 points, a team-best 3.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds for Baxi Ferrol. Miller was the second Jackrabbit to be chosen in the WNBA Draft, joining Megan Vogel.