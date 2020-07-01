Mac’s Carnival coming to Pierre July 9-12

Carnivals are one of a multitude of activities kids of all ages look forward to during the summer, but the cancellation of events because of the coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on the fun this year.

Thanks to unanimous approval from the Pierre City Commission last night (Tues.), Mac’s Carnival will be in town next week (July 9-12).

Glennis Zarecky with Midwest Construction and Development says they’ll set up in the Northridge Plaza parking lot.

The carnival has protocol in place for distancing and sanitizing.

Zarecky says proceeds from next week’s carnival in Pierre will be donated to the American Cancer Society.