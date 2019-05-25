Mack Rath STATE CHAMP!

SIOUX Falls, S.D. – Pierre Lady Governor graduated senior Mack Rath capped off a memorable high school sports career by capturing the State Class AA girls Discus title at the State High school Track and Field meet in Sioux Falls on Friday Rath tossed the Disc 134-10 to claim the title. Here Discus toss was nearly 7 foot better than runner up Morgan Hughes of Sioux Falls Lincoln. Her state title can be added to the two state championships she won as goaltender for the two time state champion Pierre Lady Governor soccer team. The Minnesota State-Mankato bound Rath also placed in the Shot Put with a toss of 38-00 even to finish 4th in that event. Rath accounted for 14 of the 15 points the Lady Governors scored on the first day of the meet.

-0-

For the Governor boys, Tucker Berens just missed out on a state title in the 800 meter run with a second place finish on Friday. Berens finished with a time of 1:58.75, two seconds behind the State Champion Ethan Brennemann of Sturgis. Paul Adam had a fifth place finish in the High Jump clearing 6-02 and fellow senior Jack Maher placed twice. Maher finished 4th in the Discus with a toss of 158-06 and 7th in the Shot Put with a toss of 49-07.75. The Governors scored 19 points on the first day of the meet.