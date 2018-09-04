Mabel Weaver 1923 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Mabel Weaver, 95, of Pierre, died Sunday, August 26 at Avera Maryhouse Care Center. Services will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.

Mabel “Mick” Dorothy Weaver was born April 5, 1923 in Kennebec, SD to John and Alice (Matheny) Anderson. She grew up in Kennebec attending country school.

She was united in marriage to Lorain Weaver in July of 1940 in Kennebec. In 1941 they moved to Pennsylvania where they lived before moving to Murdo in 1994. In 2012 Mabel moved to Pierre. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, watching football and gardening.

Mabel is survived by her son Louis (Tina) Weaver of Cairnbrook, PA; daughter Pamela Hasting of Pierre; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 24 great-great-grandchildren; brother Orville (Lola) Anderson of Murdo and three sisters: Lucille Crouch of KS, Laura (Bud) Reuer of Herrick, SD and Virginia Slifko of SC.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lorain; son Dean; three brothers and six sisters.