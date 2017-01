Ma & Pa Angus 20th Anniversary Bull and Female Sale April 24th 1 PM CST Presho Livestock email: smowery@kennebectelephone.com Web page: www.maandpaangus.com

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.