Lynyrd Skynyrd at the SD State Fair Sept. 2nd 2017

HURON SD – Classic rock fans have reason to be excited about the 2017 SD State Fair.

SD State Fair manager Peggy Besch has announced a veteran rock act has been added to the Grandstand.

http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Besch.mp3

The announcement means there is one slot remaining in the Grandstand line-up. Earlier this month, the Fair revealed that Big & Rich with Cowboy will perform Friday Sept. 1st.

A ticket pre-sale will begin June 19 for backrest holders with ”Friends of the Fair” ticket sales to follow on June 22. Ticket sales for general admission begins June 26. Log on to http://www.sdstatefair.com/entertainment/grandstand.