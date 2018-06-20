Lynsey Nold 1992 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Lynsey Marie Nold, 25, of Rapid City formerly of Pierre passed away suddenly from an undiagnosed brain tumor on Tuesday, June 19th, 2018 at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

She was born in Pierre, SD on October 3, 1992 to Ervine and Lisa (Minick) Nold. She grew up in Pierre and graduated from Sunshine Bible Academy in 2011. She discovered her passion for beauty while attending Headlines Academy in Rapid City, and was a hair dresser in Rapid City until the time of her death.

Those who have been blessed to share in her life are her parents and siblings: Jonathan Nold, Orange County, CA, Abigail Nold, Spearfish, SD, and Sarah (Silas) Henson, Fort Pierre, SD., Grandparents, Barbara Nold, Larry Minick, Carol and Stan Burek, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She also leaves behind her very special puppy, Rowan. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ervine Nold.

The family will receive friends at 6:00pm with a remembrance service at 7:00pm Friday, June 22nd at New Life Church, Pierre. The funeral will also take place at New Life Church at 10:00am on Saturday, June 23rd. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel.