Lyman Breaks Two Game Losing Skid

PRESHO, S.D. – The Lyman Raiders ended a two game losing skid on Tuesday night with a 66-49win over long time rival Jones County in Presho. Toby Estes led the way for Lyman with 20 points. Stockton McClanohan added 13 and Kaden Choal had 11 for the Raiders. Wyatt Olson had game high scoring honors with 33 for the only double figure scorer for Jones County. Lyman led 25-21 at halftime but outscored the Coyotes 19-8 in the third quarter and never trailed the rest of the way.