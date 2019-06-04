Lyle Stoner 1929 – 2019

GETTYSBURG, SD – Lyle Stoner, 90, of Gettysburg, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Avera Morningside Heights, Marshall, MN. It is with great sadness that the family announces Lyle’s passing. Lyle had been coping with health challenges over a long period of time in his quiet and accepting mannerism. On May 8, 2019, Lyle requested to be baptized, and being so thankful and grateful for such a fulfilling 90 years, he began making preparations for his final trip.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the American Legion, Gettysburg, with Pastor David Otten presiding. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Cemetery with military honors. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Luce Funeral Home, Gettysburg, with visitation one-hour prior.

Lyle Erving Stoner was born March 24, 1929, at Gettysburg, South Dakota, to James and Doris Stoner. Lyle lived in Gettysburg until he and Patty moved to Marshall, MN in June 2018, where it was more convenient for Lyle to receive the dialysis he required.

A native of Gettysburg, South Dakota, Lyle attended Gettysburg Public School prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1951. Lyle was stationed in South Korea until l953, and then served in the Army Reserve until his Honorable discharge on June 19, 1959. Lyle was the recipient of the Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, Merit Unit Commendation, and United Nations Service Medal. He was a member of the Gettysburg American Legion Post 135 serving 66 years and a Life Member of Gettysburg Veterans of Foreign Wars. Lyle was proud to have served his country and spoke frequently of those times.

Upon returning to Gettysburg after serving his country, Lyle went to work at Strickland’s Market where he was first introduced to the grocery business which he continued to pursue managing the meat department at Dwight’s Super Value for 10 years and then assisting at Waltz’s Red Owl which Lyle then purchased in 1966, retiring in 1996.

Lyle and Patty Anderson were united in marriage in 1951 and were blessed with two daughters: Debra Lee Stoner (Greg) Jensen and Vicki Lynn Stoner Beckler. They were then truly blessed with four grandchildren: Justin Jensen, Jenna Jensen Hansen, Jason Beckler, and Kyle Beckler and then more blessings presented themselves, four great-grandchildren: Reid Beckler, Thea Beckler, Elliott Hansen, and Emmett Hansen.

Lyle was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather. He so enjoyed his family and the various family activities that consumed his leisure moments: camping, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, horse showing, motorcycling, water skiing, and attending music concerts involving family members. His personal pleasure was also evident when he was building radio controlled airplanes or enjoying his 1957 Chevrolet.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patty, of 67 ½ years; two daughters, Vicki Beckler, and Debra (Greg) Jensen; four grandchildren: Jason (Amanda) Beckler, Kyle (Sara) Beckler, Jenna (Kent) Hansen, Justin (Mckenzie) Jensen; four great-grandchildren: Reid Beckler, Thea Beckler, Elliott Hansen, Emmett Hansen; and sister-in-law, Marlene Stoner.

Preceding Lyle in death were his parents, James and Doris Stoner; brother, Arnold Stoner; and infant sister, Iona Stoner.

Lyle will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. His family would like to thank all of you for your friendship. Blessed be the memory of Lyle Stoner.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Lyle’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)