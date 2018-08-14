Lusk to Run Cross Country at USD

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre Governor senior cross country and track and field standout Caleb Lusk has signed a letter of intent to attend the University of South Dakota and compete on the Coyotes Men’s Cross Country team. Lusk was one of 8 athletes who were announced by USD Cross Country head coach Dan Fitzsimmons on Tuesday. Lusk finished 25th at the 2016 South Dakota Cross Country Championships and 27th as a senior in 2017. Lusk is a two-time all-Eastern South Dakota conference honoree in cross country. He helped the Governors capture an ESD title in cross country in 2015. Lusk holds personal bests of 4:38 for 1,600 meters, 10:22 for 3,200 meters and 16:39 for 5,000 meters on the cross country course plus he medaled in a pair of relays at the 2017 South Dakota Class AA Track and Field Championships.

(www.goyotes.com)