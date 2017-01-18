Lusk Named Riggs High School Avera Athlete of the Week

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named their Riggs High School/Avera Athlete of the Week. This week’s award has been given to Pierre Governor wrestler Micheal Lusk. Lusk has been wrestling at a very high level all year long according to his head coach Shawn Lewis. This past weekend he was tested by some of the best wrestlers in the state. Michael won the Mitchell Invitational by defeating the number 1 ranked wrestler and returning state champion from South Dakota Class B. With a quick turn around on Mondays dual with Brandon Valley he had to wrestle the number 3 ranked wrestler and a finalist last year in South Dakota Class A. Lusk defeated both of his opponents by controlling the action on the mat being very offensive from the neutral position.