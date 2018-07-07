Lurz Named Track and Field Head Coach at Dakota Wesleyen

MITCHELL, S.D. — Dakota Wesleyan University Athletics announced the hiring of Zach Lurz as the next Head Track & Field Coach on Friday. Lurz spent the previous year as the DWU assistant track & field coach with the throwing events. In his first year with DWU, he guided the Tigers to their first throwing All-American in 20 years, while boasting four national qualifying marks with three being All-Americans. Along with these accolades, four new school records were broken in the past year under his guidance. Prior to joining DWU, Lurz spent four years at fellow Great Plains Athletic Conference member, Concordia University. Lurz replaces Derik Fossum who spent the past four seasons as the head track & field coach, as well as the head cross country coach.