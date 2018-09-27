Lung Association Releases New Resources for Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month

Pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung disease that makes it difficult to breathe, affects hundreds of thousands of Americans with more than 50,000 new cases each year.

September is Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month and the American Lung Association in South Dakota has released a series of resources to raise awareness and educate the public about the lung disease.

The resources to support patients with pulmonary fibrosis and their caregivers include:

Video Series: In a new series of videos produced by the Lung Association, Cooke shares his tips on what he’s learned after being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis – the most common type of pulmonary fibrosis that affects 140,000 Americans. The videos can be found at Lung.org/pf or by visiting the American Lung Association’s YouTube page at YouTube.com/user/americanlung.

Online Support Communities: The Lung Association is offering an expert series on online support communities for both patients and caregivers.

Better Breathers Clubs: Pulmonary fibrosis patients and caregivers can receive in-person support from medical providers and others living with the disease at Better Breathers Clubs. These Clubs offer access to local resources and advice on how to cope with pulmonary fibrosis while getting the support from others who are also living with chronic lung diseases. Local Better Breathers Clubs can be found at Lung.org/better-breathers.

Lung.org/pf is a new online resource for patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals and advocates to learn more about pulmonary fibrosis, download resources and videos, learn about treatment information, sign-up for continuing medical education courses, and find resources near you. Through tailored pathways, you can find the support and information you need no matter where you are on your path with pulmonary fibrosis.