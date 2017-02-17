Lucas Stoltenberg Named PACA Riggs High School Avera Athlete of the Week

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre Governor senior wrestler Lucas Stoltenberg was named by the Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) Riggs High / Avera Athlete of the Week for his performance last week for the Governor Wrestling Team. Stoltenberg has performed well over the last two weeks. In the Governors dual against Huron Lucas came up with a big win over Wyatt Larson 6-2. Taking his momentum into the Yankton tournament, he rattled off three pins, all in under a minute, in route to a second place finish. Lucas finished off his high school dual career with another pin over Harrisburgs Ethan Kanable. Stoltenberg was nominated for the award by Governor head wrestling coach Shawn Lewis.