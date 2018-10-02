“Loyal 2 Local” Campaign Launched by Pierre Area Chamber

The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce has launched a new campaign aimed at encouraging people to shop in Pierre and Fort Pierre before going anywhere else.

Chamber CEO Jamie Seiner says “Loyal 2 Local” emphasizes the chamber’s mission of helping its members prosper.

Having owned businesses over the years, Pierre mayor Steve Harding says he knows the importance of doing business locally.

Fort Pierre mayor Gloria Hanson says supporting local businesses isn’t always the easy thing to do.

To take the “Loyal 2 Local” pledge, go to the chamber’s website www.pierre.org.

The campaign is using three hashtags on social media: