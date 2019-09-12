Lowery Inducted Into Jackrabbit Hall of Fame

PIERRE, S.D. – Former Pierre Governor Cross Country and Track and Field standout Brad Lowery is one of six former athletes who will be inducted into the Jackrabbit Hall of Fame at South Dakota State. Lowery won a combined six individual North Central Conference titles and helped lead the Jackrabbit men’s cross country program through a successful transition into Division I during a standout career from 2001-05. Lowery also continues to hold the SDSU indoor record for the 3,000-meter run (8:05.04) and held the outdoor record in the 5,000 meters (14:00.24) from 2005-17. He was a two time NCAA All American. Joining Lowery as SDSU Jackrabbit Hall of Fame inductees is Paul Konechne, wrestling; Melissa Pater, women’s basketball; Roxie Rath, volleyball; Les Tuma, football, and Ted Wahl, football. Induction ceremonies will be held during a brunch Nov. 9 at Club 71 of Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on the SDSU campus in Brookings.