Lower Brule Man Sentenced on Assault Charges

A Lower Brule, South Dakota, man convicted of Assault of Spouse by Strangulation has been sentenced in U.S. District Court.

Boyer Thomas LaForge, Jr., age 31, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

The conviction stemmed from an incident on February 4, 2019, wherein LaForge and his intimate partner were drinking and LaForge accused her of stealing money from him. LaForge continually asked the victim where his money was, and then ultimately grabbed the victim by the throat and began to strangle her.

LaForge was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.