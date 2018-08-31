Lower Brule Man Sentenced for Assault

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Lower Brule, South Dakota, man convicted of Assaulting, Resisting, and Impeding a Federal Officer was sentenced on August 30, 2018, by Magistrate Mark A. Moreno

Tyler Harmon, age 27, was sentenced to 2 years probation, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Harmon was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 15, 2017. He pled guilty on May 16, 2018.

The conviction stems from an incident on November 12, 2016, at Lower Brule, when a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer approached an intoxicated Harmon in an attempt to arrest him for public intoxication. At which point, Harmon forcibly assaulted, resisted, opposed, impeded, intimidated, and interfered with the officer, while said officer was employed and engaged in the performance of his official duties with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Harmon continued to resist arrest and would not comply with the officer’s commands until he was taken into custody.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan N. Dilges prosecuted the case.

Harmon was released.