Lower Brule Man Charged with Sexual Abuse and Assaults

A Lower Brule, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Aggravated Sexual Abuse, Assault of a Spouse by Strangulation and Domestic Assault by an Habitual Offender.

27-year-old Cody Crazy Bull pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The Indictment alleges that in October 2017, Crazy Bull knowingly caused and attempted to cause his dating partner to engage in a sexual act, by the use of force. He is also alleged to have unlawfully assaulted the same victim by strangling and suffocating her.

If convicted, the maximum penalty is up to life in custody and/or a $750-thousand fine and up to life of supervised release.

A jury trial has been scheduled for May 1.