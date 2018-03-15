Lower Brule Drops First Ever State Tournament Game

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Lower Brule’s first visit to the State Class B basketball tournament championship round ended on Thursday as defending State B champion Bridgewater Emery downed Lower Brule 63-53 in the opening round of the State B tournament in Aberdeen. Bridgewater Emery jumped out to a 20-8 first quarter lead and then played even with Lower Brule the rest of the way. Sawyer Schultz led 4 double figure scorers for B-E with 20 points. Carter Dye added 17 and a game high 10 rebounds. Cole Gassman had 15 and Jamin Arend 10 as Bridgewater Emery moved to the first championship semi final game Friday night at 6. Shane Sazue Jr. led Lower Brule with 17 points and 7 rebounds. Ben Long Crow and Jayshawn Milton each had 11. The Sioux will pay in the consolation semi final bracket tomorrow at noon in Aberdeen.