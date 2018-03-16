Lower Brule Drops Consolation Bracket Game at State B

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Canistota pulled away from Lower Brule outscoring the Sioux 38-18 in the second and third quarters and went on to record a 69-48 win over Lower Brule in a consolation round game of the State Class B boys basketball tournament in Aberdeen on Friday. Lower Brule led 17-15 after the first quarter but could not hold off Canistota as the Hawks advance to the consolation championship game on Saturday. Canistota shot 52 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range while Lower Brule struggled from the field hitting just 2 of 20 from 3-point range and shooting only 31 percent from the field for the game. Kevin Petersen led Lower Brule with 23 points. But no one else had more than 4 for the Sioux who will play for 7th place Saturday at noon. Conner Carlson led 4 double figure scorers for Canistota with 17 points and a team leading 12 rebounds. Tyce Ortman added 14 and Scott Jolley had 13. Jared Thiezen added 10 for the Hawks.