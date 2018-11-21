Louraine Hammel 1936 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Louraine Eleanor Hammell, 82, of Pierre, SD passed away at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital on November 21, 2018. There will be a Time of Gathering at 2:00 pm, Monday, November 26, 2018 at Feigum Funeral Home. Graveside services to follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery.

Louraine was born to the late Harvey and Viola Geer (Whitcomb) on September 14, 1936 in Plaines, Montana. Louraine married Jim Hammell in 1962 and they relocated to Pierre in 1963.

Louraine worked for the South Dakota Department of Social Services until she retired in 1997.

She was a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Spirit of the Prairie Chapter, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary.

She loved children, family and animals. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Louraine is survived by her husband: Jim Hammell of Pierre; three children: James Feak of Wasilla, AK, Sandra McGruder (Leo) of Pierre, and Tyler Hammell (Lena) of Chamberlain. She also is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

