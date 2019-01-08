LouAnn Peterson Leischer 1948 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – LouAnn Peterson Leischer was called home to be with her Lord on January 6, 2019. A visitation will start at 5:00pm Thursday, January 10th at St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre, with a prayer service and rosary starting at 6:00. The funeral service will be held at the church at 10:00 am on Friday, January 11th with inurnment at Riverside Cemetery. A memorial has been established to the church.

LouAnn was born to Lester and Jean (McCullah) Peterson on March 19, 1948, and spent her youth in southern Hyde County. She completed her elementary education at Pratt Rural, attended one year of high school at Stephan Indian Mission, and graduated from Highmore High School in 1966. After attending Mount Marty College, she was employed by the Sioux Falls Stockyards. She married Charles Ambrose Dunn on November 9, 1968.

LouAnn moved to Pierre/Ft. Pierre in 1990, and worked for the South Dakota Animal Industry Board and for Alamo Excavating. She married Doug Leischer on February 11, 2011, and retired to the Leischer homestead, where she enjoyed her return to country life with Doug and their many animals.

Through the years, LouAnn generously gave of her talents and resources to many causes, but she was especially passionate about her family and friends, her church, and the Democratic Party. She was so proud of her seven younger siblings and took every opportunity to express her pride. Having no children of her own, LouAnn was a doting aunt to seventeen nieces and nephews (proud Godmother to some), rarely missing an important occasion in their lives. She spoke to her family so lovingly about her friends and how she cherished those relationships. Until her health prevented it, LouAnn was very active in St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre. She served in many capacities and especially enjoyed working with the confirmation classes. Many Democratic candidates for office benefited from her loyal and diligent work on their behalf.

LouAnn will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Doug, sisters Gay (Charles Heaney) Hoerler, Kathy (Ted) Sayler, Becky Eaton, Kristine (Randy) Schmidt, and Amy (Don) Larsen, brothers David (Deb) Peterson and Scott (Susan) Peterson, her nieces and nephews, thirteen great-nieces/nephews, extended family, and many devoted friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lester LeRoy Jr., and niece Lacy Jean Peterson.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com