Lorraine Huss 1936 – 2019

FAULKTON, SD – Lorraine Huss, 83, of Faulkton passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Martin’s Village, Rapid City, SD.

Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Faulkton, with Father Christopher Hughes presiding. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery, Faulkton. A wake service will be 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at the church.

Lorraine Theresa Wieseler was born April 8, 1936 to Martin and Mathilda (Naber) Wieseler in Faulkton, SD. She attended St. Liborius Catholic Grade School and Fairview High School in Polo, SD. Upon graduating in 1954, Lorraine attended Mount Marty College in Yankton and then became employed at the First National Insurance Agency in Miller, SD.

On May 28, 1956, Lorraine married her lifelong companion, Kenneth T. Huss, in Polo, SD They were married for 61 years before Kenny passed away on January 16, 2018. Up until October of 1987, they lived on the farm seven miles southeast of Faulkton. While on the farm, Lorraine provided many hired men great homecooked meals and hauled just as many lunches to the fields during the planting and harvest seasons. She was also an accomplished baker as well. Her Christmas plate of cookies and caramels were just a small example of her talent! She served on the Arcade Township board and helped with the election voting every year. Lorraine was an outstanding quilter. She made each of her children and grandchildren a beautiful quilt, a blue jean quilt and crocheted afghan. Once grandchildren came, she had to change her quilting to baby blankets.

When they passed the farm over to Terry in 1987, they moved into Faulkton and resided there until September of 2017. Lorraine was employed at the Faulk County Memorial Hospital from 1987-1991.

As a member of the St. Thomas Catholic Church, she was part of the Catholic Daughters of America, Altar Society and taught CCD.

Survivors include her two daughters: Lynette (Chip) Foerster and Jean (Daniel) Petereit, both of Rapid City; daughter-in-law, Bev Huss of Faulkton; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; three sisters-in-law: Joyce Wieseler of Polo, Donine Wieseler of Highmore, and Dorothy Huss of Faulkton; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons: Larry and Terry; son-in-law: John VerHelst; parents; and two brothers: Myron and Raymond.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Lorraine’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)