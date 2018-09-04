Loretta Goehring 1927 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Loretta Goehring, 85, of Pierre, died Sunday, September 2 at Pierre Care and Rehab. Visitation will be 5-7pm, Friday, September 7 at Isburg Funeral Chapel with a Prayer Service at 7. Services will be at 11:00am, Saturday, September 8 at Faith Lutheran Church with burial at Medicine Hill Cemetery in Harrold

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel.

Loretta was born November 8, 1927 to Emmanuel and Emma (Will) Matthies in Hughes County. Growing up Loretta was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. In 1930 the family moved north of Pierre where they lived until they moved to Miltown, SD in 1937. In the spring of 1943 the family moved back to Harrold.

She was united in marriage to Raymond Jacob Goehring in Harrold on December 9, 1946. To this union eight children were born: Royal, Janet, Susan, James, twins, John and Judie, Mark and Ruthann. In 1950 they started farming their own land which they farmed until 1970 when they moved into Ft. Pierre.

Loretta is survived by her children: Janet Semmler, Susan (Terry) Tople, James (Rita) Goehring, Judy Brady, John Goehring, Mark (Elaine) Goehring and Ruth Ann (Jeff) Kiepke; 24 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond; son Royal; son-in-law Newt Semmler; granddaughter Aaron Kiepke and grandson Flint Dahl.