Loren Niederbaumer 1939 – 2019

WECOTA, SD – Loren W. Niederbaumer, 80, of Wecota, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Faulkton Area Medical Center surrounded by his loving family after a 16-month battle with esophageal cancer.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wecota, with Pastor Colin Ford presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019, with visitation one-hour prior, all at the church.

Loren William Niederbaumer was born January 14, 1939 in Wecota, SD to Alvie and Sophia (Holscher) Niederbaumer. He graduated from Cresbard High School in 1957 and was a proud member of the 1956 and 1957 state runner-up and state championship basketball teams. He attended State Normal Industrial College in Ellendale, ND for two years where he met his future wife, Viola Hiepler. After their marriage on July 17, 1959, they took over the family farm and continued to build the Niederbaumer farm legacy. Loren and Vi were blessed to be able to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary this past July. He was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where he held many board positions and was also a 30 year board member for Cenex.

Loren and Vi raised four children, which brought them to many of the hobbies he enjoyed throughout his life. When not participating himself, he loved watching his children and grandchildren participate in a ton of athletic and academic activities. He was an avid sports enthusiast with the NSU basketball teams, Minnesota Twins and Vikings being his favorite. He was a man of great Faith, Family, Friends, and Sports.

Loren is survived by his wife, Vi; children: Dawn (Kurt) Buckwalter of Baxter, MN, Daren Niederbaumer of Watertown, Denae (Mike) Stuber of Richmond, MN, and Dallas (Aimee) Niederbaumer of Wecota; grandchildren: Justin Buckwalter and Jenna (Todd) Harthan, Erin (Milos) Jerotijevic, Sam and Jake Stuber, and Zachary, Brooke, Hunter and Logan Niederbaumer; sister, Arlyce (Herb) Weller; nephews: Craig, Mark, and Brian Buswell; nieces, Marilyn Parrish and Julie Weller.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Audrey Buswell.

The family would like to thank the following people/groups for their amazing care of Loren throughout his years of medical need: Dr. Thomas Luzier, Don and Carmen Meyer Center of Excellence, Faulkton Area Medical Facility and the many doctors, PA’s, nurses and other care staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Faulkton Area Medical Center Foundation, PO Box 100, Faulkton, SD 57438.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Loren’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)