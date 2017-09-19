Loren G. Newell 1930 – 2017

MILLER, SD – Loren Newell, 87, of Woodbine, Iowa and formerly of Miller, passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at Rose Vista Home in Woodbine, Iowa.

Funeral service will be 9:00 a.m., Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Miller with Rev. Max Miller officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Miller. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, September 22, 2017 at Reck Funeral Home, Miller.

