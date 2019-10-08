Lonnie Weldin 1957 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Lonnie Weldin, 62, of Pierre, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls surrounded by his family.

At his request, there will be no funeral, a celebration of Lonnie’s life will be held in the spring 2020.

Lonnie Ray was born in Mitchell, SD to Frank and Betty (Heenan) Weldin. At an early age his family moved to Pierre where he attended school. Lonnie later served in the United States Army in Germany. He then went on to do cement work with Quality Construction until his early retirement due to back issues.

Lonnie loved his family and friends, the great outdoors; hunting and fishing, animals and cooking. His favorite saying was ‘Never trust a skinny cook”. Lonnie passed away on September 27, 2019 at the Saver Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls following a long battle with heart and lung issues

He is survived by his son, Chris (Kim) of El Cajen, CA and their children: C.J. Jr., Katelyn, Cali and Connor; his mother, Betty M. Winkler, Pierre; sisters: Audrey (Mark) McClure, Billings, MT and their children: Nathan (Kristen), Drew (Emily) and Shaun (Summit) and Connie (Bernie) Carroll, Harrold, and their children: Austin (Kenda), Lacey (Ben) Juelfs, Collin (Shanna) and Cheyenne; one niece, Kelly Roth.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his father, Frank Weldin; stepfather, Francis Winkler; grandparents: Babe and Emma Weldin, and Bob and Mabel Heenan; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Lonnie’s arrangements. www.familyfuneralhome.net