Longtime Rivalry Kicks Off the Football Season (Audio)

GETTYSBURG, S.D. – One of the top yearly high school football rivalries kicks off the season on Friday when the Sully Buttes Chargers travel to Gettysburg to face the Potter County Battlers. Sully Buttes went to the Dakotadome last year before settling for runner up in the Class 9B division. Potter County was eliminated in the playoffs in Class 9A. It is a yearly battle that Potter County head coach Vern Smith says the players look forward too. And this year, coach Smith says Potter County will find out some answers as to personnel early.*

It is only the first game, but the rivalry makes it an important game for the winning team and coach Smith the players from both teams know the others well. *

Sully Buttes and Potter County kickoff at 7 pm Friday and the game will be covered on the Dakota Radio Group. Listen to KMLO-FM 100.7 beginning with the pregame around 6:30 pm Friday night from Gettysburg.