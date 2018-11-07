Longtime Baseball Scout Coming to Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 Baseball program has announced that Arizona Diamondbacks scout Bill Gayton Jr. will host an evening conversation about all things baseball later this month. Gayton’s visit comes at a time when baseball in Pierre is bigger and better than ever. Post 8 won the state title last year and hosted the state tournament this summer. Meanwhile the Pierre Trappers filled newly-renovated Hyde Stadium for their inaugural season and a Post 8 player was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers. To keep the momentum going, Post 8 invites all area players – current and past – and fans to spend the evening with Gayton. He will share his insights and experiences over a 37-year career in baseball from 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the Pierre Chamber of Commerce.