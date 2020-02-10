Long-time DRG sports director Rod Fisher recognized for decades of radio broadcasting

Dakota Radio Group sports director Rod Fisher will retire at the end of May, with 44 years of sports broadcasting to his credit.

Family, friends and fan took a few minutes during Saturday night’s (Feb. 8) Pierre Governors boys basketball games to have some refreshments and to recognize “Rod Fisher Day” in the City of Pierre.

Also at Saturday night’s games, the Pierre Athletic Team Hall of Fame honored the: 1944 Boys Basketball State Championship Team (Photo credit Campea Photography),

1974 Boys Wrestling State Championship Team (Photo credit Campea Photography) and

the 1979 Boys Basketball State Championship Team (Photo credit Campea Photography).

Congratulations to everyone on your recognitions.