Long-time Avera St. Mary’s VP Paul Marso Announces Retirement

PIERRE SD – Paul Marso, Vice President of Support Services and Human Resource Officer at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, has announced his retirement after 28 years of service to Avera St. Mary’s. Marso’s retirement date is Feb. 24.

Marso grew up in Pierre and earned a degree from South Dakota State University. After teaching school for a year, he returned to Pierre where he worked in a variety of roles, including the State Department of Health, South Dakota Area Health Education Center, and owning private businesses.

In 1989, he joined St. Mary’s Hospital as personnel director. As he grew in HR leadership, his title was changed to HR Director and then to Vice President of Human Resources. He has been responsible for HR operations at Avera St. Mary’s and Gettysburg, including compensation, benefits, worker’s compensation, employee relations and more since he joined the organization.

In 1992, Marso also assumed the role of VP of Support Services, overseeing the functions of Linen, Environmental Services and Plant Operations.

Marso says that in human resources, the most rewarding aspects of his job have been recruiting capable staff and seeing them develop in their career paths. “It’s been great being able to work with people and give them the opportunity to come into a mission-based organization to fulfill their career goals.”

Marso and his wife, Dawn, have two children, McKayla and Nick. Nick, an optometrist, recently moved back to Pierre with his wife, Liz. McKayla is a professional singer and dancer in musical productions across the country. Dawn Marso continues to work in sales for Dakota Radio Group.

In his retirement, Marso plans to spend more time with family, and enjoy outdoor activities like hunting and fishing.

“Paul’s dedication to Avera St. Mary’s – both the organization and the people – has been extraordinary. We thank Paul for his incredible contribution to Avera over the years, and wish him the very best in his retirement,” said Todd Forkel, CEO and Regional President of Avera St. Mary’s Hospital.