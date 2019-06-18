Lois Mae Healy Van Ash 1934 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Lois Mae Healy Van Ash was born on March 11, 1934 to Daniel and Minnie Healy. She married Gordon Van Ash on April 9, 1953. Together they raised seven children. After a brief illness, Lois passed away at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls, SD on June 14, 2019.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gordon, her children, Theresa Phelps (Jim), Gordon, Jr. (Patty), Mary Zishka (Robert), Anna Truax (Robert), Garry (Dawn) as well as 12 grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren with four more on the way, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Lois was preceded in death by her children, Jeanine (1980) and Gregg (1999), her parents and four sisters.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19 from 5 to 7 pm, with a wake service starting at 7pm at Isburg Funeral Home, Pierre. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 20 at 11:00 am at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Pierre. Lunch and fellowship will be held in Good Shephard Hall at the church following the service.

Condolences can be sent to: 217 East Missouri, Pierre, SD. Online condolences and a full obituary can be found at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com