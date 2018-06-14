Loesch Elected SD American Legion Auxiliary President

Jeannine Loesch of Pierre has been elected president of the South Dakota American Legion Auxiliary.

Loesch was elected at the organization’s State Convention earlier this month. Elected as 1st vice president was Chris Sachara of Spearfish and 2nd vice president was Mary Jo Stier of Onida.

Loesch picked “Saddle Up For Veterans” as her theme and chose to support the Fort Meade VA Medical Center as her “President’s Project.” Loesch is a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 of Fort Pierre. Her “President’s Homecoming” will be held at the Pat Duffy Community Center in Fort Pierre at noon on Sunday, June 23.