Local rodeo stock contractors doing well at NFR

Broncs raised by central South Dakota rodeo stock contractors have won two of the four performances held so far at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Sutton Rodeo Inc. is based in Onida, SD. Isaac Diaz from Desdemona, TX, rode Sutton’s 747 South Point to a 90 point ride in the saddle bronc performance Saturday night.

Saddle bronc Meat Cracker from Korkow Rodeo of Pierre, SD, gave Rusty Wright of Milford, UT, an 87 point ride to win last night’s (Sun.) performance.

Both Diaz and Wright have won money in the Casey Tibbs Match of Champions event held annually in June in Fort Pierre.

