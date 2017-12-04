Local Hoop Shoot Winners Determined

PIERRE, S.D. – Six local kids were winners in the Elks Lodge No. 1953 Hoop Shoot at the St. Joseph’s School gymnasium on Sunday evening. Brynn Stoeser, Edward Duffy, Ryann Barry, Wesley Wittler, Joslyn Bush, and Lincoln Kienholz each won their age group and will advance to the Elks State Hoop Shoot on January 27, 2018, at Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre, S.D. In total, 49 local kids participated in the free, annual free-throw contest. The lodge contest is the first step in advancing the April national championships in Chicago. The winners of the South Dakota contest on January 27 will compete at the regionals in Rapid City in March against the Montana and North Dakota state winners.