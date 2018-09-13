Pierre Firefighters Part of Assistance Team Assisting Fischer Family, Sturgis Fire Department

Firefighters continue to stand watch around the clock at a funeral home in Sturgis where the body of a fallen comrade has been taken.

Forty-three-year-old David Fischer died while fighting a house fire in Tilford last Friday. The homeowner, 82-year-old Raymond Bachmeier, also died.

As the Fischer family and friends mourn, they’re getting support from a state organization that’s helping take care arrangements.

Pierre Fire Department chief Ian Paul is a member of the Local Assistance State Team—or LAST.

Paul says LAST team members perform a variety of tasks.

Firefighters will stay on watch with Fischer’s body at Kinkade Funeral Chapel until his funeral service on Saturday at Sturgis Brown High School.

Fischer was an assistant fire chief of the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department and was 22-year veteran of the department. He was also a survey team member with the Rapid City-based 82nd Civil Support team with the South Dakota National Guard.