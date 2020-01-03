Lloyd Bren 1943 – 2020

PIERRE, SD – Lloyd Bren, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 Funeral Services will be held at 1:00pm, Monday, January 6, 2020 at First United Methodist Church with Interment at Riverside Cemetery.

Lloyd Allen Bren, the son of Adolph and Loveda Bren, was born on October 30, 1943, in Tyndall, SD. He attended grade school in Pierre and Ft. Pierre and graduated from T.F. Riggs High in 1961. It was during his time at T.F. Riggs that he met the love of his life and wife of 50 years Danna Faye Dahlgren. From this union, they had four children: Troy, Daniel, David and Teresa.

Upon graduation, he was employed by Neil Cruise Construction before going to work for Game Fish & Parks. From there, he worked 15 years for UPS as a mechanic and had a variety of positions at Wegner Auto before moving on to his final occupation before retirement as the Head Groundskeeper at St. Mary’s Hospital.

In 1966, Lloyd and Danna moved to Rhode Island where he was deployed to serve in Vietnam. In 1973, they returned to Pierre where they raised their family. Lloyd had a great love for camping, fishing, spending time with his kids and grandkids, and enjoying time with his beloved Danna.

His family will forever be inspired by his hard work, often attributed to his callused hands, and his enduring strength and admiration for his wife during her illness. Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Danna of Pierre, son Troy (Sharon), of Arvada, CO, son David of Parshall, ND, and daughter Teresa of Sioux Falls, SD. He was proceeded in death by his mother and father, his wife Danna, his son Danny, his in-laws and several brothers and sisters.