Liz Vogt Named Pierre School District Teacher of the Year

An honors English teacher has been named the Pierre School District’s Teacher of the Year.

Elizabeth Vogt teaches Honors English 11 and 12 at T.F. Riggs High School. She says she’s been teaching seniors since 1998 and added juniors to the mix in the mid-2000s.

Vogt says she enjoys seeing the students evolve their writing styles.

While certain styles of writing are acceptable while texting or on social media, Vogt says students learn there’s a time and place for that type of writing.

Vogt received a certificate from the Pierre School District commemorating her selection as Teacher of the Year and is eligible to compete for the state award.