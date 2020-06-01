Livermont named Administrator at Avera Gettysburg Hospital

Pierre native Kristi Livermont has been named Administrator of Avera Gettysburg Hospital.

Livermont will oversee the operations of Avera Gettysburg Hospital, Avera Oahe Manor Long-Term Care and the Avera Oahe Villa Apartments. She officially began the role yesterday (May 31).

Livermont holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences from the University of South Dakota and a Masters of Business Administration with an emphasis in Health Administration from the University of Colorado Denver. In addition to her studies in the US, she has studied Health Administration in Germany, Ecuador, Cuba and Australia.

Before taking on the role as interim Administrator for Avera Gettysburg Hospital in April, Livermont worked as an Administrative Fellow at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital and as an Administrator in Training at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell.

Livermont says she’s excited to work with and lead a great health care team and looks forward to serving Gettysburg and the surrounding communities for many years to come.

In her spare time, Livermont enjoys running and being on the river during the summer months as well as spending her time with her niece, nephews, family and friends and her two dogs.