“Little Wings on the Prairie” tomorrow at Oahe Downstream Recreation Area

The 5th Annual “Little Wings on the Prairie” Butterfly Festival is tomorrow (July 20) from 9am-noon CDT at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area north of Fort Pierre

Charlie Bessken with the US Fish and Wildlife Service says the event will take place at the Prairie Butterfly Garden near the park’s Welcome Center.

Adults are also welcome to join in the parade with the kids. Participants are encouraged to bring comfortable clothing and shoes, insect repellent, sun screen, binoculars, costumes and something to drink.

There is no charge for the event, but a park entrance license is required of all motor vehicles. For more information, call 605.223.7722. The Oahe Downstream Recreation Area is located five miles north of Fort Pierre off SD highway 1806.