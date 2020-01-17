Little Big Town to perform at Prime Time Gala to benefit Feeding SD

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation presents Little Big Town, a concert to benefit Feeding South Dakota Saturday, June 27 at 8:00pm at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Tickets start at $39.50 and go on-sale Friday, January 24 at 10:00am.

Since hosting the first Prime Time Gala & Concert in June 2014, the organization has raised over $1,229,360 for Feeding South Dakota. Since 2014, funds raised at the event have helped to purchase and distribute over 936,996 pounds of beef for those that need it the most across South Dakota. These donations have been distributed to all 66 counties in the state.

The band recently released new music from their upcoming ninth studio album, Nightfall, the Grammy-nominated song “The Daughters,” country single “Over Drinking,” and “Sugar Coat.” The album is set for release January 17, 2020.

Little Big Town has earned more than 40 award show nominations and in the past five years has taken home nearly 20 awards, including multiple GRAMMY, AMA, People’s Choice, CMA, ACM awards, and an Emmy award. The Grand Ole Opry inductees (2014) went onto receive their star on the Nashville Walk of Fame in 2017. For more information, visit www.LittleBigTown.com.

GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, and AMA Award-winning group, Little Big Town — consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook — first entered the music scene over 20 years ago with hit songs “Boondocks,” “Bring It On Home,” “Good As Gone” and the GRAMMY-nominated “Little White Church.”

Their breakthrough albums Tornado and Pain Killer produced multiple #1 singles, including “Pontoon,” “Tornado,” and “Day Drinking,” as well as the history-making, best-selling country single of the year (2015) “Girl Crush.” 2017’s, The Breaker, debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Charts and Top 10 (No.4) on the Billboard 200 to critical acclaim, marking the group’s fourth Top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 chart. The album features their GRAMMY-winning, multi-week #1 single, “Better Man,” as well as the 2019 GRAMMY-nominated, “When Someone Stops Loving You.”