Lisa M. Hoffer 1962 – 2017

PUKWANA, SD - Funeral services for Lisa M. Hoffer, 55, of Pukwana, SD will be 10:00 am Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at the United Church of Christ in Chamberlain with burial in the Pukwana City Cemetery at Pukwana. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Hickey Funeral Chapel in Chamberlain.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.

Lisa Marie Baker was born April 29, 1962 at Huron, SD to Jerry and Diane (Dominiack) Baker. She attended school in Chamberlain through the eighth grade and graduated from Parker High School in 1981. After high school, she returned to Chamberlain where she worked as a waitress at Al’s Oasis for 11 years.

In 1992, Lisa was united in marriage to Dean Eulberg. They made their home in Dupree where she began working as a bank teller. They then moved to Ipswich, SD in 1999 and continued working as a bank teller.

In the summer of 2013, Lisa returned to the Chamberlain area. On August 10, 2013, Lisa was united in marriage to Marty Hoffer. They made their home in Pukwana where she helped her husband with their construction business.

Lisa enjoyed gardening, crafting, rock collecting and working in general. She absolutely loved to dance but most of all she loved playing with her grandchildren.

Lisa passed away on May 17, 2017 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD at the age of 55. Gratefully sharing her life are her husband Marty Hoffer of Pukwana; children Kade (Codie Novotny) Eulberg of Sioux Falls, SD, Amanda Eulberg of Madison, SD, Ryan Eulberg of Dubois, WY, Kyle Eulberg of Dubois, WY, and Ben Hoffer of Kimball, SD and Mason Hoffer of Pukwana; sister Michelle Baker-Ashes of Sioux Falls, SD; brother Danny Baker of San Francisco, CA; and grandchildren Gavin, Piper, Caden, Cali, Finley, and Atlas. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents Jerry and Diane Baker, grandparents Ruby and Oscar Wieczorek, and two uncles Danny and Mike Dominiack.