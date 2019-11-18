Linda Schmidt 1942 – 2019

FAULKTON, SD – In profound sadness we announce the passing of Linda Lea Schmidt, age 77, of Faulkton, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to so many. She took her last breath on Friday, November 1, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the United Church of Faulkton with Pastor Thomas Sumers presiding. Burial of her cremains will take place in the Faulkton Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one-hour prior to her celebration at the church.

Linda was born on July 3, 1942 in rural Hand County to Arnold and Lorraine (McKown) Davis. She had four brothers: Dale, Don, Chuck, and Kevin. In the 40’s times were tough for many and the Davis family was no different. In her early childhood, Linda fell ill and her parents wanted better for her leading her to be adopted by her aunt and uncle, Earl and Thelma (Davis) Kopecky. In the Kopecky family she gained yet another brother, Lamont. She grew up in rural Ree Heights. She attended country school, and then she attended boarding school at Polo High School for three years. She attended Ree Heights High School her senior year, and she graduated from there.

Linda moved to Faulkton to work at the nursing home for a short time, and then she worked at the Karas Café. It was in Faulkton that she met William Becker. They married June 3, 1961 in Ree Heights and made their home on a farm just outside of Miranda. On that farm, they raised six children. She instilled her work ethic in her kids, teaching them many skills: baking, bread making, amazing caramel rolls, crocheting, gardening, and the true art of a home cooked meal. Along with raising six kids and helping with all the chores, Linda was active in 4-H, United Methodist Women, and VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed cake decorating and attending softball and baseball games.

In 1979 she started working at the nursing home in Faulkton, retiring in 2013. In October of 1988 she married JR. Schmidt in Faulkton, and she gained four step-children. Linda and JR. were fixtures in the Faulkton community. They enjoyed golfing, their “daily drives” around town, and a good cold beer. In retirement they would pack up the camper and head to Texas to escape the cold winters in South Dakota until 2018 when health issues forced them to stay in Faulkton. A few of Linda’s favorite things were holding a baby and crocheting. So it is so comforting to know that her last breaths were taken while she was doing what she loved for so many years – crocheting yet another baby blanket (maybe for another great-grandbaby due in February) . She will be missed by many and forever in our hearts.

Loved ones that will miss Linda are: her husband, JR. Schmidt, Faulkton; six children: Bill (Brenda) Becker, Redfield, Michelle (Larry) Thares, Faulkton, Angie ( Steven) Waiflein, Aberdeen, Julie Becker, Nashville, TN, Sherri Becker, Aberdeen, Bob (Alesha) Becker, Hardin, MT; four step-children: Kevin, Kenny, Karen, and Kyle; brothers: Dale, Chuck, and Kevin Davis; 15 grandchildren: Vanessa, Damon, Nichole, Leslie, Michael, Mikaela, Ryley, Jonah, Chloee, Lynsie, Taylor, Jordan, Kristin, Robert, and Brandon; and nine great-grandchildren: Beau, Briggs, Malcolm, Sophia, Carter, Lane, Alexis, Korbyn, and Harper.

Family members that have cleared the path for her to meet again are her parents: Arnold and Lorraine Davis, and Earl and Thelma Kopecky; brothers, Lamont Kopecky and Don Davis; grandson, Christopher Becker; and sister-in-law, Betty.

Anyone that knew Linda would know that she never wanted to be in the spotlight. To best honor her memory the family is hosting a Celebration of Life gathering after the services at Michelle and Larry Thares’ home. Come and enjoy food and honor one of her wishes by having a beer with all of those that loved Linda Lea.

