Linda Pease 1941 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Linda L. Pease, 76, of Pierre, a lifelong resident of South Dakota, passed away on September 4, 2018 at Avera-McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am, Monday, September 10, 2018 at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre. Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis at 2:30pm MST (3:30pm CST), Monday, September 10, 2018. A portion of her ashes will also be scattered near Ola, SD at a later date.

Linda was born on September 21, 1941 at Chamberlain, SD to Harold John and Alverda (Nelson) Hintze. She attended country schools until she graduated from Chamberlain High School in 1959. On a colorful fall day, October 9, 1959, Linda married Rodney Pease at Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, IA. Together they farmed near Ola, SD until 1978 when they moved to Rapid City, SD where she worked as a medical secretary for Black Hills Eye Institute. She also worked at St. Mary’s Hospital and several clinics in Pierre along with Cedar Shore Resort in Chamberlain. She always enjoyed the special people she met at work.

During their 50 years of marriage, Linda and Rodney built and lived in several different houses, served as Sunday School and Bible School teachers and traveled to 48 states and Mexico. Linda enjoyed being a farm wife, the outdoors, riding horses, fixing fences, swimming, boating, square dancing, playing cards, fishing, driving tractors and long walks along the river – all the while raising three children and supporting their activities as they grew up. Rodney Pease, the love of her life, passed away on March 2, 2019 after a long illness.

She is survived by her son, Dan of Pierre; daughters: Lori Hall of Pierre and Judy Delong of Deadwood; grandchildren: Caysee Hall and Tyler Hall of Pierre, Royce, Cameron, Matthew and Megan Pease, all of Pierre; great granddaughters: Ainsley and Kynzi; and sisters: Jean Lamb of California and Joyce Peterson of Colorado.

