Linda Kathner 1953 – 2019

FAULKTON, SD – Linda Sue Kathner, 65, of Faulkton, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at Faulkton Senior Living.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Faulkton, with burial at 3:00 p.m., in the Wolsey Cemetery. A prayer service will be 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7, with visitation one-hour prior, all at the church.

Linda’s family requests that everyone wear pink and gray to the services in honor of Linda’s courageous battle with cancer.

Linda Sue Langbehn was born July 5, 1953 at St. John’s Hospital in Huron, SD to Norman E. and Helen A. (Meyer) Langbehn. She was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Wolsey. Linda attended Wolsey High School, graduating in 1971. She went on to receive her Bachelors of Science degree and Librarian Certificate from Northern State College in Aberdeen in 1975.

On November 28, 1975 Linda was united in marriage to Alan W. Kathner at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wolsey. They made their home in Faulkton and welcomed one son, Lincoln, in 1981. Linda became a speech therapist and elementary librarian for the Faulkton School District until 1981. In 1979 she began working for the United States Postal Service, serving the public in the St. Lawrence, Gettysburg, Cresbard, and Faulkton areas until her retirement in 2013. Following her retirement Linda worked part time for Faulk County Land and Title.

Linda has been active with Our Savior Lutheran Church in Faulkton, WELC, church council, NAPUS, the Faulkton Area Arts Council, Jayceettes, Faulktoneers, and Lakeside Country Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, golfing, camping, attending concerts, and doing craft projects.

Linda will be remembered as an individual with amazing organizational skills and for her love of her family and community.

Linda’s life will be cherished by her husband, Alan Kathner, Faulkton; son, Lincoln (Quinn) Kathner, San Diego, CA; grandson, Vaughn; mother, Helen Langbehn, Wolsey; siblings: Craig (Betty), Griffin, GA, Doug (Lori), Peachtree City, GA, Barb (Dave) Moser, Huron, Jeff (Darcie), Wolsey, and Todd (Ann), Aberdeen; brother-in-law, Neil Kathner, Lebanon, MO; sister-in-law, Sheila Kathner, Willmar, MN; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; father, Norman Langbehn; brother-in-law, Dave Kathner; sister-in-law, Linda (Neil) Kathner; mother and father-in-law: Roy and Alma Kathner; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Linda’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)